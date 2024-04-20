Sultan Kudarat declares state of calamity

GENERAL Santos City — The provinces of Sultan Kurarat, has declared a state of calamity due to continuous high heat temperature that has been affecting crops and water reservoirs.

On 15 April, the Provincial Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved Resolution Number 136, declaring all of the provinces in a state of calamity.

“The Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRM) has sustained major damages to agriculture, crops and livelihood affecting all residents of the Province of Sultan Kudarat and in dire need of emergency assistance,” the Resolution said.

Governor Datu Pax Ali has now ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes among its students to further protect them from too much sun exposure until the end of April.

Due to severe high heat temperatures, the resolution further added that crop productivity and its water levels have been affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

The copies of the Resolution were distributed late Thursday afternoon.