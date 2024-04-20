RSG dominates, ends ONIC's win streak

RSG PH is starting to look unstoppable following a dominant performance over ONIC PH on Week 5 Day 1 of MPL Season 13 this Friday evening at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Light, Demonkite, Aqua, Nathzz, and Kusey trampled ONIC PH in Game 1 with a 16-1 overkill to open the series. It did not get any better for ONIC in Game 2, as RSG remained dominant in closing the series in fifteen minutes.

It was RSG's best performance of the season yet, but its head coach Panda believes the team could still play better.

"I feel like one of the factors why we dominated today was we played gritty," Panda said.

"Number two, we knew how to use our hero powers very wisely. It is still an 8.5 because there were times they could have secured better objectives. I want it to be perfect, that is when I give it a ten. In the Playoffs we will be a ten."

With more than halfway through the season, RSG PH currently sits at no.4 holding a 6-3 standing with 19 points. The win over ONIC PH dropped the latter to no.2, allowing AP Bren to retake the top seed.