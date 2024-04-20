REVIEW: Civil War (2024)

Let's get it out into the open: it is boring with a capital B. Two hours of visual spectacle that has no meat on the bone. Like a soulless AI-generated war-torn universe.

The highly talked about Civil War, from indie powerhouse A24, is merely an exercise in hyperrealistic craftsmanship that enjoys exploiting the sensibilities of the common American partisan, if not fans of war porn.

But, boy, the movie is so darn pretty.

British novelist-turned-director Alex Garland's (Ex Machina) action-drama marries "hard-hitting" news footage-like shots (with real-time "feels") and gorgeous shots of a collapsing environment.

But the experience is no different from browsing The Boston Globe's highly addicting photo blog "The Big Picture," with cinematographer Rob Hardy injecting poetic, dramatic shots of destruction, like raining embers and aerial shots of burning forests.

One wonders: how much of it is AI-generated and tweaked to look authentic? The movie even recently came under fire for its AI-generated promo images.