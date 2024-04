LATEST

Plastic-inspired art installation

LOOK: Artists put the finishing touches on an art installation titled 'THE WAVE OF CHANGE, PLASTIC-FREE QC,' currently on display in the Quezon City Hall Lobby, on Saturday, 20 April 2024. According to the artist group, the installation aims to provide a visual representation of the potential consequences if plastic use remains prevalent in the country. It also encourages fellow Filipinos to use alternative products instead of plastic, which is harmful to the environment. | via Analy Labor