Phl, US air forces wrap up 1st iteration of Cope Thunder exercise

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the United States Air Force wrapped up this year's first iteration of their Cope Thunder Exercise.

During the closing ceremony at the Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga over the weekend, the PAF and USAF's skilled personnel exchanged best practices in aircraft maintenance.

The eleven-day bilateral military training exercise between the Filipino and American airmen focused on Air-to-Ground Operations, Logistics, and other Mission support planning and execution.

Various military drills, involving approximately 700 airmen from various PAF and USAF units, were conducted in the Northern Luzon Intensive Military Training Area.

The Cope Thunder exercises will serve as a pre-requisite to the country's preparation for the upcoming Large Force Employment missions in the upcoming "Balikatan Exercises" that will begin on 22 April.

This year's second iteration of Cope Thunder-Philippines is tentatively scheduled in June.