PHIVOLCS logs 3 phreatic eruptions

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Saturday logged three "short-lived" phreatic eruptions at Taal's main crater.

Two short-lived phreatic or steam-driven eruption events were recorded by the Taal Volcano Network (TVN) from 8:50 a.m. to 9:12 a.m.

The events lasted over two minutes and produced up to 350-meter-tall steam plumes that drifted West-southwest and Southwest.

Meanwhile, another short-lived phreatic event in Taal's main crater was recorded by the Main Crater Observation Station (VTMC) at 11:02 a.m.

According to PHIVOLCS, the event lasted approximately five minutes and produced a 300-meter-tall steam plume that drifted northwest.

"The phreatic events were likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at the Taal Main Crater and could be succeeded by similar activity," PHIVOLCS noted.

It, however, said that Taal's unrest is "unlikely to progress into magmatic eruption."

PHIVOLCS still strongly recommends that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal Permanent Danger Zone, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fisture, must remain strictly prohibited.

It also advised local government units to continuously monitor and assess the preparedness of their communities and undertake appropriate response measures to mitigate hazards that could be posed by long-term degassing and related phreatic activity.

Pilots are also advised against flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.

The Taal Volcano is under Alert Level 1, meaning it is in "abnormal condition."