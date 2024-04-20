SNAPS

Pandesal Forum addresses concerns over Chinese students in Cagayan

LOOK: At the Pandesal Forum in Kamuning, Quezon City, Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., President of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) and President of the Philippine Exporters Confederation (PhilExport); Herman "Ka Mentong" Laurel, President of Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies; and Peter Tiu Laviña, Trustee and Second Vice-Chairman of the Association of Philippines-China Understanding (APCU), along with moderator Wilson Flores, discussed the issue of 400 Chinese students in Cagayan province. This was in contrast to reports claiming that 4,600 students had enrolled in a local private school, raising concerns about their potential involvement as spies for the Chinese military. | via Analy Labor