There’s more than meets the eye with the Hotel Lagorce in Vannes, France. The four-story structure sits on top of a 14th-century castle that archeologists found last autumn.

The Château de l’Hermine, under the hotel’s courtyard, was incredibly well-preserved and bordered by a moat. It has a square tower distinct from medieval castles, and inside are coins, cooking dishes, jewelry, pieces of clothing, and other remnants of its former occupants, John IV the Conqueror and the Dukes of Brittany.

“We thought it had been completely destroyed in the 18th century by the construction of a private mansion,” lead archeologist Rozenn Battais said over email, according to Artnet News. “It was a great surprise to find the castle’s stairs, moldings, latrines, and a mill.”

A closer examination of the homogenous materials used in constructing the castle indicated that the best engineers and craftsmen were involved in building it, the New York Post reports.

Meanwhile, the bungalow of Annaleine “Anne” Reynolds that was built in the Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna, Hawaii doesn’t have anything underneath it but nevertheless has attracted so much attention for pitting her against its developer and builder.

It is not because the three-bedroom, two-bath house remains vacant or because its quality of workmanship is bad. The cost of the house, built to the tune of half a million dollars, is expected to rise because of a lawsuit involving the owner, developer, and builder.

The house on Reynolds’s one-acre property that was bought in 2018 was not supposed to be there. When she got stranded in California during the Covid-19 pandemic, the house was wrongfully built there by PJ’s Construction for the developer Keaau Development Partnership, LLC, without her knowledge, reports said.

Upon her return, she learned about the fiasco and refused the developers’ offer to swap their lot right next door or to sell her the house at a discount.

It has already cost Reynolds to fence her property to keep out squatters that vandalized the house. Her property taxes also rose by several thousand dollars.

Worse, Keaau Development Partnership has sued PJ’s Construction, the architect, the prior property owner’s family, the county that approved the permits, and Reynolds herself to force a settlement of the construction oversight.