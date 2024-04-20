Ode to Boracay’s best pizza place

Wood-fired oven

Other than their high-quality ingredients, it’s the wood-fired brick oven that makes their pizzas truly delicious. It packs on the flavor, thanks to the intense heat it generates that cooks the pizza quickly, resulting in a crisp crust while locking in moisture and flavor.

The wood imparts a distinctive smoky flavor to the pizza you can't achieve with other cooking methods. It also tends to keep authenticity alive as they have been used for centuries in Italy and other parts of the world for baking bread and cooking pizza.

The tradition and craftsmanship associated with these ovens add an element of authenticity to the pizza-making process, which ARIA guests surely love.

Top sellers

Their extensive selection of 26 pizza varieties inspired by various regions in Italy (ask for the secret menu if you want half-and-half options, and for big groups, you can make it La Famiglia) is sure to impress you.

For other menu items, you can also indulge in their Fritto di Calamari con Maionese Elle Erbe and Prosciutto e Mango, both considered some of the best appetizers on the island.

As for salads, it’s the Cocomero Salad that people quite regularly enjoy. For pasta lovers, there are the special black fettuccine pasta dishes with the Fettuccine Nere and Al Nero. The Chicken Parmigiana, baked to perfection in their brick oven, is also a crowd favorite.

The Gnocchi alla Sorrentina or potato dumplings are an underrated delight. To quench your thirst, they also offer Italian cocktails with an extensive list of wines that are sure to complement your mouth-watering dishes.

To end your meal on a sweet note, treat yourself to ARIA Tris di Dolci or their perfectly creamy ARIA Gelato with a wide selection of 18 flavors, made fresh daily with imported ingredients. With all gelato flavors crafted daily, it’s undeniably the finest ice cream dessert experience in Boracay.

With 21 years of authentic Italian food that never compromises on taste and quality, and best-rated reviews on TripAdvisor and Google, be sure to expect many more to come.

Visit ARIA Cucina Italiana at D’Mall, Station 2, Boracay Island.

Follow them on Instagram @ariacucinaitaliana.

See the menu here. Order via Viber: +63 998 482 8490