NHA upskills technical personnel thru CPES

The National Housing Authority (NHA) over the weekend said it had upskilled 35 of its technical staff composed of engineers and architects from the agency's regional and district offices, as they undergo the Constructors Performance Evaluation System (CPES) training from 17 to 19 April 2024.

The three-day training concentrated on equipping the participants with new and critical skills when inspecting and evaluating the quality of NHA projects and rating partner developers and contractors in their housing production performance.

The first day of the NHA CPES training demonstrated the rating system using a set of criteria approved by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), pursuant to Section 13, Annex E of Republic Act No. 9184.

This familiarized the participants with the fundamental policies of the Authority's CPES implementation in its housing projects.

The second day of the seminar focused on the practical application of CPES with actual inspection and quality assessment of the NHA project, conducted at the Mt. Arayat Residences in Brgy. Telepayong, Arayat, Pampanga.

On the last day of training, the participants did a qualifying examination and ceremonial recognition for the new Constructor's Performance Evaluators (CPE).

The NHA, under the leadership of General Manager Joeben Tai, said it is committed to Building Better More (BBM) housing projects by ensuring quality housing units, integrating modern, efficient construction strategies, and utilizing disaster-resilient, and environment-friendly housing materials.

As this is also geared towards achieving the goal of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. of a Bagong Pilipinas.

The new CPES evaluators are now ready to take on new responsibilities in guaranteeing NHA's provision of safe, comfortable, and decent housing projects to Filipino families.

Another batch of NHA CPES training will be held on 15 to 17 May 2024.