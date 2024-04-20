Manila airport worker finds and returns $7,000 in lost money

General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) praised a porter/pushcart retriever at the airport terminal for his honesty and dedication in carrying out his responsibilities.

According to Ines, the airport worker, Irwin Rommel Diana, is a DFrada porter and pushcart retriever who found lost money worth US$7,000 and immediately surrendered it to the airport authority.

Based on a report he received, Ines said Diana was collecting pushcarts along Bay 6 of the NAIA Terminal 3 arrival curbside when he found the envelope on top of a pushcart at around 6:41 a.m. on Friday, 19 April.

After finding a stack of money inside it, he immediately notified the Lost & Found Division at NAIA Terminal 3.

The money was claimed by the rightful owner, an American citizen, at approximately 7:20 a.m.