Lisbon’s paragon of luxury

The Spa: Restoration of body and mind

Despite renovations limiting access to their standard offerings, the spa at EPIC SANA Marquez elevates the tired body’s plea to an art form. My encounter with a skilled Thai masseuse untangled the knots wound by Lisbon’s up and down, up and down steps. The massage transcended mere physical kneading to become a holistic revival (and reward!), perfectly timed and deeply appreciated within the travel itinerary’s demands.

The Concierge Service: Pulse of exceptional hospitality

Every hotel has a concierge service, but I’ve never enjoyed the service as much as I did at this hotel. What sets this establishment apart isn’t merely the prompt reply to requests, but the depth of their connections and the genuine intent to enhance your stay.

A day after our arrival, we wanted to ask if they could help us book seats at this popular local restaurant. Everyone we know knows this restaurant and all the foodies continue to recommend it. We tried booking a reservation, but nobody would answer.

The only way to book was through email but the response would not be as quick as we needed. We mentioned our dilemma to the head concierge Karim, and, without batting an eyelash, he quickly responded that he would take care of it, and he did. A sought-after reservation at a popular restaurant delivered with an effortless assurance.

As we were about to leave for the day again, they also offered us a visit to the Spanish department store El Corte Inglés. As it turns out, the hotel and the department store have an arrangement wherein guests who intend to visit will be transported via a complimentary ride in an Uber Black vehicle and back to the hotel again. We enjoyed this service so much that we immediately went back the next day (and again the following day).

The verdict

EPIC SANA Marques Hotel is not just a place to lodge; it’s a narrative woven into the tapestry of Lisbon’s enigmatic allure. Each element from the epicurean breakfasts to the spa, even the scaffolding of renovations, contributes to a story — one enveloped in sumptuous sheets of elevated existence. When the endearing magic of Lisbon calls you to its sun-dappled shores, consider the EPIC SANA Marques for an experience that is truly epic.