Legoland Malaysia: A brick-tastic adventure for Pinoy travelers

Legoland Water Park's Splash Carnival returns this July with a brand-new Tropical Beach theme. Imagine swaying palm trees, beach-themed surprises and a tidal wave of refreshing water-based activities.

This October, Legoland Malaysia becomes a haven for Halloween mischief during its Brick-or-Treat Celebrations. Join the Monster Party as the park transforms into a spooky, fun-filled wonderland, bursting with festive decorations. Little ones in costume get free entry with a full-paying adult and are invited to unleash their inner ghouls and goblins. Expect thrilling parades, encounters with exclusive Halloween LEGO characters like Lego Dracula and the return of the exclusive Halloween 4D Movie The Great Monster Chase. Don't miss the chance to win awesome Lego prizes in the costume contest.

Legoland Malaysia sparkles with festive magic during Brick-Tacular Holidays in December. Marvel at Southeast Asia's largest Lego Christmas tree, a breathtaking testament to holiday joy. Join in the festive fun with a special Lego advent calendar, where daily surprises await those who purchase within the park. Of course, the holidays wouldn't be complete without a visit from Lego Santa himself. Share your wish list with Lego Santa and create memories that will last long beyond the season.

Sea Life Malaysia continues to amaze, offering a vibrant underwater world ready for discovery. Designed to foster a love for the ocean, this aquarium delivers interactive learning experiences and unforgettable encounters with over 13,000 sea creatures across 11 stunning habitat zones. This year, Legoland Malaysia reintroduces its exclusive Sea Life Underwater Dining experience. Guests savor a delectable meal amidst the aquarium's wonders after hours, followed by an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour revealing the magic of marine life care.

Find amazing deals on day tickets and experiences on the official website: https://www.legoland.com.my/tickets-passes/day-tickets/offers-deals/