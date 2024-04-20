Jhack is back

Filipino fighter Jhack Tepora appears right on course in his comeback after needing just 25 seconds to crush Mexican rival David Leal in their scheduled eight-round super-lightweight bout on Friday night (Saturday in Manila) in Tijuana, Mexico.

A right hook sent Leal down and the referee didn’t even bother to count and immediately called a halt to the carnage.

Tepora feels he can challenge for a world title after fighting two more and his trainer Sugar “Ting” Ariosa swears his fellow Cebuano feels strong at his new weight class.

Previously, Tepora, now 29, fought in the featherweight and super-feather ranks but weight problems hounded him.

“Maybe after two fights, I can go after a world title,” said the southpaw.

Ariosa added that his fighter will report back to gym training after a short break.

Another fight in July is in the works.

The win raised Tepora’s record to 24-1-1 with 18 knockouts.

Tepora burst into the scene in July 2018 when he became the interim World Boxing Association feather champion.

He was slated to defend it in January the following year but he could not make the weight.

Sean Gibbons, who runs Viva Promotions alongside MP Promotions, is not giving up on Tepora.