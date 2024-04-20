‘Heritage in Bloom’ exhibit highlights traditional crafts using sustainable materials

“Heritage, we believe, is important in what we do especially for the design and the vision of the three brands,” Charuel said.

Artifeks, a maker of handcrafted objects, presented an incredible product line of lamps and furniture reflecting Filipino identity. It not only promotes the sustainability of its products but also highlights the journey of each product, from the story of each artist to the materials used and the craftsmanship involved in creating the finished product.

“I think we all share that vision of sustainability that is not just about the greenery that you see around you but it’s also about people. I think it is very important to be able to sustain the lives of the people around us and the communities,” said Barberis.

Kanya, on the other hand, creates bags made from sugarcane bagasse fiber, which celebrates the connection of fashion and earth, as described by Roxas. She emphasized that the people behind Kanya’s creations are paramount in her endeavor.

“People for me is the most important factor in my enterprise — people that just cut sugarcanes all their lives, no idea how to weave, no idea how to sew, no idea how to do anything, and we started the project with them. It was all about uplifting their lives, giving them hope, finding something that they can have better self-esteem, other than cut sugarcane. That is what Kanya is all about,” Roxas said.

The exhibit has lined up activities through a series of workshops and dialogues.