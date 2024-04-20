‘Heritage in Bloom’ exhibit highlights traditional crafts using sustainable materials

Three local brands recently unveiled “Heritage in Bloom” at the Alliance Française de Manille in Makati City. The event was organized by Adrienne Charuel of Maison Métisse, Clair Barberis of Artifeks and Bea Roxas of Kanya. This sensorial exhibit converges tradition, nature and creativity to shape a legacy for the modern era.
The exhibit aims to promote the traditional crafts using sustainable materials that embody truly Filipino essence while infusing modern methods that connect the past and the present through innovative means.
Maison Métisse showcased a product line focusing on traditional weaving, embroidery and natural dyes. Its core beliefs center on respect for tradition, nature and craftsmanship. Adrienne Charuel, founder of Maison Métisse, described the exhibit as a realization of deep admiration for heritage.
“Heritage, we believe, is important in what we do especially for the design and the vision of the three brands,” Charuel said.
Artifeks, a maker of handcrafted objects, presented an incredible product line of lamps and furniture reflecting Filipino identity. It not only promotes the sustainability of its products but also highlights the journey of each product, from the story of each artist to the materials used and the craftsmanship involved in creating the finished product.
“I think we all share that vision of sustainability that is not just about the greenery that you see around you but it’s also about people. I think it is very important to be able to sustain the lives of the people around us and the communities,” said Barberis.
Kanya, on the other hand, creates bags made from sugarcane bagasse fiber, which celebrates the connection of fashion and earth, as described by Roxas. She emphasized that the people behind Kanya’s creations are paramount in her endeavor.
“People for me is the most important factor in my enterprise — people that just cut sugarcanes all their lives, no idea how to weave, no idea how to sew, no idea how to do anything, and we started the project with them. It was all about uplifting their lives, giving them hope, finding something that they can have better self-esteem, other than cut sugarcane. That is what Kanya is all about,” Roxas said.
The exhibit has lined up activities through a series of workshops and dialogues.
•27 April, Haute Hues: Redefining Fashion Through Food Waste Pigment, followed by an open conversation on creative sustainability.
•4 May, Tropical Colors: Exploring Philippine Natural Dyes. Learn about the textile process behind local sugarcane fabric with a demonstration on yarn spinning.
•11 May, Wild Blooms: A Botanical Printing Experience. Gain insights on local botanicals, permaculture and the importance of bees.
•18 May 18, Dreams of Indigo: The Art of Shibori, followed by a dialogue on Contemporary Heritage and Philippine Artisan Craftsmanship.
Alliance Française de Manille is at 209 Nicanor Garcia II, Makati City. The exhibit will run until 18 May.