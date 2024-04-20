GCash eyes mobile stocks mart platform

Ayala-backed financial super app GCash is looking to expand its digital solutions to further streamline capital stock investments.

“We are very determined to craft different solutions and make wealth creation easier for millions of Filipinos while ensuring compliance with our regulators,” GCash group head of wealth management Jong Layug said on Friday.

“We found like-minded partners who share the vision of advancing financial empowerment for more Filipinos in a way that is safe, easy and less daunting,” he added.

500K user base

GCash recorded nearly half a million-user base for GStocks PH as it ramps up the reach of its stock investment platform, which gained popularity among users from different regions of the country.

As per the data, 37 percent of users are from the National Capital Region, 25 percent from South Luzon, 15 percent from North Luzon, 13 percent from Visayas, and 10 percent from Mindanao.

Last year, GCash collaborated with AB Capital Securities Inc. (ABCSI) to introduce GStocks PH to its millions of users.

Investment portfolio diversification

The partnership enables users to diversify their investment portfolios by investing in local companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

GStocks PH provides a hassle-free investment experience to GCash users, as they can easily register, top up their accounts, and invest in over 280 local companies listed on the PSE, all within the GCash app.

Additionally, GCash users can access the Learning Hub, a new wealth tool that offers bite-sized content on financial concepts.

Users can visit GInvest from the main dashboard to access the Learning Hub.