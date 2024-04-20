Gary V plans to make new album at 60

Gary Valenciano celebrates four decades of his career in the entertainment industry with his last major solo concert entitled “Pure Energy: One Last Time.” It is also the same year where he embraces the “senior citizen” era of his life as he turns 60.

This, Gary adds, is also the perfect time to celebrate and create new music as he shares plans of putting up a new music album.

“Yes, we are planning a new album. There are many concepts in mind and may now that can be part of the celebration as a senior and do ideas that I always have in my mind and in my heart with regards to my music and with all the others who have come out with beautiful music the past years so definitely there will be music for sure,” Gary said

Over the last four decades, Gary has become synonymous with chart-topping hits, high-energy performances and an unparalleled ability to connect with audiences in the Philippines and around the world.

Gary’s career has seen him grace some of the biggest stages in the world, from the Luneta Grandstand with over 500,000 in attendance to the Tamar Site in Hong Kong when he performed at the Hong Kong Harbor Music Festival in 2003.

The singer also shares that a lot of good memories comes with each and every song that he is performing, and it's not easy to veer away from being emotional.

“It is my last big major solo concert, and I think it's time that I move on. In fact, I'm going to rehearse quite a bit kasi I cannot get too emotional when I sing this songs while onstage so I have to keep rehearsing para masanay doon,” he says.

Last year, Gary marked his 100th solo show at the Music Museum in his wildly successful sold-out, 10-night concert series Gary V: Back At The Museum.

From an initial run of four shows in August 2023, it was extended twice, underscoring his enduring appeal and the impact of his music and performances. He also received multiple standing ovations from jam-packed audiences during his most recent North American tour.

Tickets for Pure Energy: One Last Time are in high demand, and to make tickets available for the fans, the SM MOA Arena team reconfigured the venue seat plan six times to better accommodate the requests of ticket buyers. SM Tickets sold out all the premium seats on the weekend the tickets were released online.

The Manila Genesis team, Gary’s production and management group for 38 years, together with SM MOA Arena’s ticketing team, has requested the fans to be patient as they try their best to adjust the massive stage design and video screens to open up more seats for sale.