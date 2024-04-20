FEU topples UP

Far Eastern University (FEU) fended off University of the Philippines 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 25-21, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Marred by errors in the third set, the Fighting Maroons faltered as Faida Bakanke and the Lady Tamaraws widened the gap after an intense back-and-forth battle in the second frame and carried over their momentum in the deciding set to improve to a 9-4 win-loss card.

Bakanke ended up with 19 points from 16 attacks, two blocks, and an ace to log a 48 percent attack efficiency as FEU nailed its fifth straight win.

“Proud of Faida, because she struggled in the first round, where she’s not yet comfortable with UAAP,” FEU head coach Manolo Refugia said.

“But when she experienced it and communicated with her teammates, that’s when she believed in herself,” he continued.

But it was Alyzza Devesora who sparked the Lady Tamaraws’ rally to separate themselves from UP in the fourth set, 20-20, after finding an opening in the middle to penetrate the defense when Chenie Tagaod’s attack was denied twice.

Mitzi Panangin, who finished with nine points, two of which came from 11 block attempts, then rejected UP’s bid to recuperate by deflecting an attack and converting it into a point before Tagaod forced two attacks as their foes’ defense softened.

Tagaod uncorked 13 points from 11 attacks and an ace, along with her 11 excellent receptions, while Devesora finished with nine points.

Heading into the Final Four after their last game in the second round against National University on Wednesday, Refugia insists they are trying their best to keep their composure.

“The pressure, it’s always there. But it’s important for us to stick to our circle, what we have, and what we worked for, that’s where I need to focus because we can control that thing more than the pressure,” Refugia said.

Stephanie Bustrillo and Nina Ytang’s 16 and 15-point respective performances, on the other hand, went down the drain, as UP absorbed its fifth straight loss.

Meanwhile, National University stayed in pursuit of a twice-to-beat advantage slot after destroying Adamson University in a one-sided affair, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in the men’s tournament.

In the first game, top seed FEU cruised to its 7th game win streak after breezing past UP, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, in the men’s tournament.