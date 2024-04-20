Efforts underway to bring back remains of 3 OFWs from UAE

The Department of Migrant Workers is working with Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities to bring home the remains of three Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who died during the severe flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The DMW said that representatives of Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) met with the families of the three OFWs and explained the procedures in facilitating the repatriations of the remains back into the country.

Two female OFWs died from suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood on Wednesday, 17 April, and a male OFW died in a vehiclular accident.

Meanwhile, two other OFWs are recuperating in a hospital after sustaining injuries from a vehicular accident that happened during the flood.