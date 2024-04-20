DMW offers assistance to Filipinos affected by UAE flooding

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have offered assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and other Filipinos who were stranded due to delayed and rescheduled flights caused by the severe weather in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier this week, heavy rainfall flooded Dubai streets and thoroughfares.

The DMW, OWWA, and airport teams of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai provided stranded passengers with food packs, essential personal items and airline flight assistance to help them on their way.

Meanwhile, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Abu Dhabi was able to distribute food and relief packs to about 800 OFWs living and working in the Al Touba district in Al Ain.

MWO-Abu Dhabi said they will return to give further assistance to affected OFWs as needed.