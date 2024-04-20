Dangerous heat index expected in 19 areas

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said 19 areas across the country are expected to experience dangerous levels of heat index on Saturday.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Aborlan in Palawan and Catarman in Northern Samar's heat index is expected to reach 44°C based on the forecast of PAGASA.

Meanwhile, other areas seen to feel dangerous levels of heat index on 20 April are:

1. Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur at 43°C;

2. Roxas City, Capiz at 43°C;

3. Dumangas, Iloilo at 43°C;

4. Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 43°C;

5. Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur at 43°C;

6. Cotabato City, Maguindanao at 43°C;

7. Bacnotan, La Union at 42°C;

8. Aparri, Cagayan at 42°C;

9. Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 42°C;

10. Iba, Zambales at 42°C;

11. Barangay Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas at 42°C;

12. Coron, Palawan at 42°C;

13. Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 42°C;

14. Virac (Synop), Catanduanes at 42°C;

15. Iloilo City, Iloilo at 42°C; and

16. Davao City at 42°C

According to the state weather bureau, heat index refers to the so-called "init factor" and to the apparent heat felt by a person when high air temperatures are combined with humidity.

The weather bureau said that danger level heat index may cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and heat stroke with continued exposure to the sun.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA encouraged the public to limit their time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor, wear umbrellas, hats, and sleeved clothing outdoors, and schedule heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day when it is cooler.

PAGASA formally declared the beginning of the dry season on 23 March.