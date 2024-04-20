‘Crazy Rich Asians’ heading to Broadway

The movie Crazy Rich Asians will have its musical adaptation with movie director Jon M. Chu also set to manage the musical play.

The production is under the supervision of Warner Bros. Theater Ventures and Kevin Kwan. Kwan created the romantic comedy novel of the same title in 2013.

The romantic comedy film was first released in 2018, a story revolving around a Chinese-American professor Rachel, who traveled to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick, and was shocked upon discovering that his boyfriend’s family is one of the richest families in the country.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh starred in the 2018 film. Globally, the romantic-comedy film earned a gross amount of $239 million.

Aside from Crazy Rich Asians, Chu is also known for directing the 2021 musical drama film In the Heights.

He also directed the sequel of GI Joe and Now You See Me.

The Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino, played the cameo role of Princess Intan in the film.

Further details about the upcoming musical will be announced at a later date.