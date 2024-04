SNAPS

Congresswoman Teodoro speaks at KaSSSanga

LOOK: Marikina First District Congresswoman Maan Teodoro speaks during the KaSSSanga Collect Program's Memorandum of Agreement signing ceremony with 17 Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association (TODA) presidents in Barangay Sto. Nino, Marikina City on 19 April 2024. In her message, she said she pays the one-year SSS contribution of TODA members.| via Analy Labor