Chinese Foreign Ministry: Phl should reflect on its own actions, says DFA statement has 'little truth'

Chinese Foreign Minister Spokesperson Lin Jian said the Philippines should be the one to reflect on its own actions.

This is in response to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) statements on China's stance on the Philippines trilateral summit with the United States and Japan.

On Thursday, 18 April, the Philippines urged China to reflect on its own actions after accusing the former of stoking tensions in the South China Sea and West Philippine Sea by engaging with US and Japan.

In his regular press conference on Friday, 19 April, Jian said that the DFA's statement has "little truth in it".

"It says nothing about what truly caused the problem, but tries to make the Philippines look like the victim and blame China," he said.

Jian also questioned the purpose of the country's partnership with the US and Japan.

"What’s the true purpose of the summit? Are they seeking regional peace and cooperation or engaging in group politics and forming exclusive groupings? The people are not blind," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the root cause of the tension in the South China Sea is the Philippines' breach of commitments, frequent provocations, and infringement on China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

"No provocation or coercion will deter China from safeguarding its sovereignty and rights and interests," Jian added.

China reminded the Philippines that it will not get its way by leaning on the US.

"The only path to a peaceful and stable region lies in commitment to good-neighborliness, returning to dialogue, and consultation and maintaining strategic independence," Jian concluded.