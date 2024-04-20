CEB welcomes 4th fuel-efficient A320neo aircraft

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has received its fourth aircraft in 2024, demonstrating the airline's ongoing dedication to improving its operational resilience and advocating for environmentally friendly aviation.

The new A320neo, a fuel-efficient aircraft, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on 17 April from Airbus' factory in Tianjin, China.

“This aircraft delivery supports our goal of providing safe, reliable, and affordable flights as the demand for air travel remains strong. We also continue to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in our operations as part of our decarbonization efforts, which can pave the way for more sustainable air travel in the coming years,” said Alex Reyes, CEB chief strategy officer.

Like traditional jet fuels, SAF is a drop-in fuel with comparable properties. It doesn't affect performance in any way and doesn't need any modifications to the engines or aircraft. Using SAF reduces carbon emissions from fuels by up to 80 percent throughout the course of their lives.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 34 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

By 2028, the airline aims for its whole fleet to be Neo-powered. Modern aircraft, such as the Airbus NEO, use 15 percent less fuel per flight than older models. An aircraft can reduce its carbon emissions by using less fuel.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.