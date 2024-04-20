CdO trikes impounded for zone violations

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Cagayan de Oro Road and Traffic Administration (RTA) impounded at least 80 tricycles, or “bao-baos,” during a weeklong crackdown on vehicles defying the national highway ban, the agency reported Friday.

RTA head Nonito Oclarit said most of the apprehended tricycles were operating in the towns of Opol and Puerto, along the borders of Misamis Oriental. The crackdown followed an order from City Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy to focus on enforcing the ban on tricycles operating on national highways.

Oclarit said the drivers were penalized according to the city traffic code.

Last year, the RTA apprehended 446 bao-bao drivers, and 87 more in the first three months of 2024, for violating the highway ban. During a City Peace and Development and Security Council meeting, Oclarit proposed stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

Currently, under the city’s 2007 Traffic Code ordinance, first-time violators receive a P500 fine and a citation ticket. Repeat offenders face impoundment of their tricycles by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Oclarit’s proposal outlines a three-tier penalty system for first, second, and third-time offenders.

First-time violators would face a P1,500 fine and a 15-day vehicle impoundment. Second offenses would result in a P3,000 fine and a one-month impoundment. Vehicles caught a third time would be impounded indefinitely, with a P5,000 fine.

Unlike “motorelas” (motorcycles with a sidecar for hire) and pedicabs, “bao-bao” operators are not issued franchises by the city government or barangays.

“We have received reminders from the Department of Interior and Local Government and other transport agencies to enforce the ban on bao-baos on national highways,” Oclarit said.

Councilor James Judith II suggested allowing bao-baos on national highways only if they have stickers indicating they are for private, non-commercial use.