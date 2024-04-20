CCC urges gov't, sectors to prepare vs global warming

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Saturday urged the government, private sector, the academe, and the youth to prepare for the impacts of global warming, including the heat waves and rising heat indices.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services warned of heat indices reaching "danger" levels on 20 April in 19 areas with Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Aborlan in Palawan, and Catarman in Northern Samar's heat index expected to reach 44°C.

"Global warming is a global, historic, and systemic issue that requires immediate action," CCC noted.

"The rapid increase in greenhouse gas emissions has spurred climate change, causing irreversible damage to our ecosystems," it furthered.

The World Meteorological Organization (MWO), the United Nation's weather agency, issued a red alert on the worsening effects of climate change.

The MWO released The State of the Global Climate 2023 report, warning about the escalating global warming trend, confirming 2023 as the hottest year on record and raising the global average near-surface temperature to 1.45°C above pre-industrial levels.

"The Philippines continues to experience some of its warmest days with the heat index, a measure indicating the level of discomfort humans perceive due to the combination of high temperature and humidity, almost reaching half the boiling point of water," CCC pointed out.

With that, the CCC, together with other national government agencies, has developed the draft National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP) -- plans that need urgent implementation.

The NDCIP outlines key actions, phasings, costs, and implementation arrangements for delivering the Philippines' nationally determined contribution under the identified policies and measures.

Meanwhile, the NAP aims to reduce vulnerability to the impacts of climate change by building adaptive capacity and resilience and facilitating the integration of climate change adaptation, in a coherent manner, into relevant new and existing policies, programs, and activities.

"Climate change is harming our food systems and other vital ecosystems. Our collective action is crucial to curb food insecurity and population displacement," CCC said.

"Our heightened awareness and improved understanding of the nexus between climate change and health is critical to ensure Filipinos remain prepared and able to adapt."