Bong Go praises opening of 163rd Malasakit Center in Muntinlupa City

The launch of the 163rd Malasakit Center at Ospital ng Muntinlupa on April 17 marked a significant expansion of this pro-poor program within the National Capital Region (NCR) by improving access to medical assistance from government for poor and indigent patients.

Known as Mr. Malasakit, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who initiated the Malasakit Centers program, attended the ceremony and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in supporting vulnerable populations in urban areas.

The NCR now hosts 32 of the 91 Malasakit Centers established throughout Luzon, indicating a strategic focus on urban areas where healthcare demand is high but often unmet due to socioeconomic constraints. This is critical as NCR houses a dense population with most of high-level public hospitals are located but are frequently overwhelmed by the high patient volume.

Go, who serves as the Chair of the Senate Health Committee and principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, emphasized the importance of the centers in providing a one-stop shop for medical-related financial assistance from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

“Ang hangarin natin ay walang Pilipinong magigipit sa paghingi ng tulong pampagamot. Nandito ang Malasakit Center para tulungan kayo sa inyong pangangailangan, huwag kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa kanila,” he urged.

The senator further highlighted that establishing more centers in NCR is significant, not just for the sheer volume of people it will serve, but for the model of care it establishes in urban settings.

"With each Malasakit Center we open, it is a testament to our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and inclusive in our country," Go added.

The choice of Ospital ng Muntinlupa for the 163rd Malasakit Center is strategic, addressing the needs of a community with diverse health challenges. The center is expected to streamline processes that have traditionally hindered quick and effective healthcare delivery, such as reducing bureaucratic red tape in availing medical and financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Go emphasized the importance of continued support for healthcare improvements to ensure more Filipinos benefit from public health services.

He also reiterated his commitment to supporting other initiatives, such as establishing more Super Health Centers to bring primary care closer to communities and Regional Specialty Centers to bring specialized medical services to all regions nationwide.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in the NCR.

He explained that Super Health centers are designed to decongest hospitals and mitigate worsening health concerns at the grassroots through early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth.

Go is also the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. These facilities will focus on providing advanced medical care for specific conditions, thereby enhancing the capacity to offer specialized treatment and cater to the complex health needs of Filipinos in all Regions.

He further explained that since most national specialty hospitals are located in NCR, it is crucial to bring specialized medical services to other regions to lessen out-of-pocket expenses of patients who need such treatment by bringing these services closer to their localities.

“Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga tao lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon,” underscored Go who is known for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.