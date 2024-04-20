Bong Go honored as adopted son of Manaoag

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Thursday, 18 April, was officially recognized as an adopted son of Manaoag, Pangasinan, a tribute to his unwavering service and dedication to the town's people, particularly the underprivileged.

“Mahal na mahal ko po kayo dito sa Pangasinan. Ako po ay adopted son din ng probinsya ng Pangasinan. At natutuwa po ako na adopted son na rin po ako ng Manaoag, ngayong araw na ito. Maraming salamat po. Ituring niyo po ako na inyong kapatid... Ituring niyo po ako na parang kuya nyo lang,” said Go in an interview.

Under Resolution No. 103, the Sangguniang Bayan of Manaoag recognized that the senator has proven to be a primary concern for the general welfare and development of the municipality, putting interest and importance on the town's people of Manaoag.

It also states that Go has “proven his integrity, dedication to duty and concern for the welfare and development of its entire people working hand-in-hand with the municipal officials.”

The recognition was led by Mayor Jeremy Rosario and the town councilors, among others.

“Dahil po sa patuloy sa paggabay sa atin sa bayan ng Manaoag, dahil po sa social services at ng Malasakit Centers… ito po ay hindi alam ni Senator. Surprise po namin ito sa kanya, surprise natin sa ating mahal na Senador dahil mahal na mahal niya tayo,” Mayor Rosario expressed.

This honor was conferred during the vibrant Manaoag Festival, an annual event that draws visitors and devotees nationwide to the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag.

“Happy Manaoag Town Fiesta po sa inyo. Nakakatuwa, kilala po ang Manaoag, ang inyong lugar, ang inyong simbahan. Ako po ay naniniwala bilang isang Katoliko. At kaya po, ako ay magdadasal ngayon (para) magpapasalamat sa inyong mainit na pagtanggap dito. At mahal na mahal ko kayo, mga kapatid ko rito sa Pangasinan... magmahalan tayo at magmalasakit tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino,” Senator Go remarked, drawing a parallel between religious faith and his mission in public service.

“Masaya po ako na makabisita rito at makapagdasal po at makapagpasalamat po sa biyayang ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon. Alam mo, wala tayo rito sa mundong ito kung hindi po dahil sa Panginoon, he continued.

He emphasized his role as a public servant to bring necessary services and aid to those in need, mirroring religious communities' communal and spiritual support.

“Bilang inyong lingkod-bayan, patuloy akong maghahatid ng serbisyong may malasakit, lalo na sa mga nangangailangan, sa abot ng aking makakaya. Para sa mga kapwa kong lingkod-bayan, tandaan natin na ang bawat pagkakataong makatulong ay isang pagkakataong makapaglingkod din sa ating Panginoong Diyos,” he said.

“Sigurado akong mas mapapalakas natin ang ating bayan kung tayo ay magtutulungan. Magtulungan tayo para sa kapakanan ng bawat mamamayan at para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak,” the senator, known as Mr. Malasakit, continued.

Meanwhile, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, supported establishing a Super Health Center in the town, along with 25 others in the province. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

It aims to reduce the need for patients to travel great distances to access healthcare, thereby addressing one of the significant barriers to healthcare access in rural and remote regions. In effect, these can also help decongest hospitals, according to Go.

Go personally inspected the one in the town on the same day.

Lastly, Go informed the residents that they can avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center located at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City or any of the 163 Malasakit Centers across the country.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, the centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported the construction of a riverbank protection in Barangay Sapang.

On the same day, Go also assisted displaced workers in the town. He then went to Pampanga, where he attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Camarines Sur Provincial Chapter Seminar.