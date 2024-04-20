Bong Go advocates for barangay welfare, empowerment in CamSur Liga ng Barangay Prov'l Meet

During the 2024 Liga ng Barangay Capacity-building and Orientation for Barangay leaders from Camarines Sur held in Royce Hotel at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on Thursday, 18 April, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go outlined his vision for bolstering local governance at the barangay level.

The activity, themed "Barangay Leadership 2.0" was attended by a total of 161 barangay leaders.

As an invited guest speaker, the senator emphasized the importance of enhancing the capabilities of barangay leaders through targeted legislative support and ongoing capacity building.

He also expressed his appreciation for their role in community development and governance.

"Ang tema ng inyong pagtitipon… ay napapanahon at makabuluhan. Sa panahong ito ng pagbabago at hamon, mahalagang mas palakasin natin ang kakayahan ng ating mga lider barangay," he said.

The senator then stressed the crucial role of barangay officials in shaping a governance model that responds effectively to the needs of their communities.

"Tandaan po ninyo na you are all superstars in your own right. Kayo po ang pinili ng mga tao. Kaya naman ang inyong dedikasyon sa serbisyo publiko ay susi sa pagtataguyod ng isang transparent, accountable, renewed, at effective na lokal na pamahalaan sa barangay level," he stated, acknowledging their vital contributions as frontliners of government.

Key among his initiatives is the advancement of barangays through his filed Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to ensure adequate support for barangay officials, allowing them to perform their duties effectively.

"Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na ito, ang ating mga barangay officials ay makakatanggap ng mga benepisyo katulad ng regular na government employee, kabilang ang mga sweldo, allowances, at iba pa," said Go.

Further advocating for community health, Go highlighted his filed SBN 427 or the Barangay Health Worker (BHW) Compensation Act, aimed at providing monthly honoraria, a comprehensive package of benefits, job security, and annual skill training to BHWs if enacted into law.

"Bukod pa rito, ang panukalang batas na ito ay naglalayon na mabigyan ang ating mga BHW ng mga benepisyo mula sa Government Service Insurance System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, at Pag-IBIG Fund," he explained, underlining the enhancement of their welfare and professional growth through this proposed legislation.

The senator's commitment to these legislative measures reflects a broader goal of strengthening grassroots governance and ensuring that local leaders are well-equipped to meet the challenges of their roles.

"Sa ating sama-samang pagsisikap, walang dudang mas mapapabuti pa natin ang pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino. Nawa'y maging produktibo at puno ng bagong kaalaman ang inyong pagtitipon ngayon," he added.

Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged local officials including Governor Luigi Villafuerte, LNB officials in Camarines Sur, and the Board of Directors, among others, for their service to their constituents.

Go then discussed his priority healthcare initiatives during the event, including the Malasakit Centers, which have reached a milestone by aiding more than ten million Filipinos, according to Department of Health (DOH) data.

He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

There are now 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Additionally, Go advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including 18 in Camarines Sur.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators to bring specialized medical services to all regions through this enacted law.

"Papaano naman tayong nasa mga probinsya, kailangan pa nating bumiyahe doon (sa Metro Manila para sa specialized healthcare services). Sobrang gastos ang pamasahe," explained Go.

"Ngayon, with this law… magtatayo na ng mga (Regional) Specialty Centers sa mga existing DOH regional hospitals," shared.

Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed balls for basketball and volleyball, candies, bags, shirts, shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and a watch to the attendees.

As the event concluded, Go encouraged the barangay leaders to leverage the new knowledge and tools provided during the orientation to improve the living standards of Filipinos across the nation.

"Nawa'y maging produktibo at puno ng bagong kaalaman ang inyong pagtitipon ngayon," he said, leaving the audience inspired to drive positive change in their communities.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go concluded.

On the same day, Go also aided displaced workers in Manaoag, Pangasinan where he also joined the town’s fiesta celebrations and was declared adopted son of Manaoag.