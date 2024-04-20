BOC-NAIA intercepts 84 live spiderlings smuggled in from Poland

The Bureau of Customs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reported that the port discovered smuggled spiderlings at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC).

Following the detection of questionable images in the initial x-ray scan, customs inspectors found 84 live spiderlings during a physical examination. The parcel, labeled as 'origami' items, originated from Poland and was addressed to an individual in Binan, Laguna.

According to the BOC-NAIA, the attempted smuggling of live spiderlings is a clear violation of the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio stressed that “the dedication of the BOC to preventing smuggling is a crucial barrier against the exploitation of wildlife and to maintaining robust national biosecurity and ecological balance.”

As required by the bureau, BOC-NAIA District Collector, Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa, assured the public that the port will continue to be vigilant and committed to guarding the country's border against smuggling of any kind, especially natural resources.