BI nabs Chinese man for fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of a Chinese man wanted by authorities in Beijing for involvement in financial fraud.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) identified the arrested fugitive as Qui JoanJian, a 52-year-old who was arrested last Monday, 15 April along Ongpin Street, Binondo, Manila.

The BI-FSU agents were armed with a mission order signed and issued by Tansingco at the request of the Chinese government.

Following Qiu's arrest, he was immediately sent to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where he will stay until his deportation is processed.

According to Acting BI-FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy, Qiu was the subject of an arrest order issued by the Licheng sub-bureau of the public security agency in Quanzhou, China.

Chinese prosecutors said that Qiu had allegedly broken China's criminal code by issuing forged special value-added tax (VAT) invoices.

He is accused of forging over 200 special VAT invoices for fictitious items worth over 26 million yuan, or around US$3.5 million, using the name of an import-export trading company in Quanzhou and other shell companies, in order to deceive the Chinese government of tax revenue.

Sy said that aside from being a fugitive from justice, Qiu would also be deported for being an overstaying and undocumented alien since his Chinese passport had already expired on 8 September of the previous year.

His name will also be included in the BI blacklist, prohibiting him from returning to the country.