Aurora: Where culinary excellence meets shared moments

The newest venture from veteran chef duo Quenee Vilar and Nicco Santos is a partnership with Atty. Nilo Divina, a seasoned corporate and banking lawyer, and founder and managing partner of Divina Law. The restaurant is named after Divina’s mother, Aurora, whose homecooked meals “brought everyone together.”

“We pegged it similar to what Divina Law is, that their office and Aurora would somehow connect. Very respectable and proper. Not too corporate, but enough where you can have a proper meeting with a proper food. It’s not a fine dining restaurant, but you would feel as though you are dining in one,” Vilar told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Many are familiar with Santos and Vilar’s stint at Your Local and Hey Handsome. The two also worked for Elephant Grounds, with Santos as the culinary director and Vilar as the R&D chef.