Año: Phl does not recognize gentleman's agreement with China in WPS

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Saturday maintained that the Philippines does not recognize the gentleman's agreement allegedly entered by the previous administration with China involving activities in the Ayungin shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"The persistent discourse about alleged, unsubstantiated or imaginary promises; of secret non-binding gentleman agreement or deals has been used to create distractions, divisions, and conflict among our people," Año said.

He reiterated that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is firm in defending and protecting the country's interests in the WPS.

"The President has been very clear: This administration is not aware of any secret or gentleman agreement and if there was such done under a previous administration, the same has been rescinded," he said.

"Moreover, any such agreement, if proven to be true, is inimical to the national interest and the Constitution," he added.

Año said those who made such an agreement are obliged to explain it further to the Filipinos.

"But it is not and will never be binding upon this administration," he stressed.

Año urged the public not to fall into the trap seeking to sow division and weaken the country's resolve in asserting its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the WPS.

"We call on all Filipinos to stand their ground and push back against these malign and corrosive narratives that seek to undermine the national interest," he said.