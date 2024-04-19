The Crestmont’s strongest suits thrive with Solaire Resort North project

DMCI Homes’ The Crestmont remains a prime real estate location as it stands tall and mighty in the dynamic South Triangle neighborhood of Quezon City.
However, the upcoming Solaire Resort North project, slated to open its doors in May 2024, is set to bring in more career opportunities and increase economic growth within the city.
This highly anticipated project would surely embrace the influx of visitors and meet their expectations as facilities and amenities improve with each development.
Situated along Panay Avenue, The Crestmont is accessible to thriving business districts and commercial spaces, ideal for hardworking and thriving individuals.
It is also surrounded by key destinations such as malls, entertainment hubs, shopping malls, and a myriad of food establishments, all within a comfortable distance, allowing its residents to enjoy life without the hassle of enduring long commutes after a long day of work.
Apart from these leisure zones, The Crestmont is also accessible to medical facilities, top universities, and popular broadcasting firms.
Indeed, accessibility and comfort are The Crestmont’s strongest suits. The vibrant neighborhood is accessible to major road networks for those traveling or commuting to and from the property.
With ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Metro Rail Transit Line (MRT-7), the Metro Manila Subway Project, and the Unified Grand Central Station, future residents will no longer have to worry about the increasing traffic congesting the busy and bustling streets of Metro Manila.
Moreover, the 50-storey single-tower development will offer generous and affordable living spaces, outstanding amenities, and premium facilities that will cater to residents’ needs and demands.
DMCI Homes is the country’s first Quadruple A real estate developer that is renowned for world-class resort-inspired communities situated around the Philippines.