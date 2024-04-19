SMHCC properties feted at RHG

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) properties reap multiple awards during the recently concluded 2024 Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) South East Asia Pacific GM’s Conference held at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu last 25 to 28 March.

Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA was voted 2023 Hotel of the Year beating other properties in the Philippines and Fiji. Its general manager Ann Olalo was awarded Talent Developer of the Year. The category has just been introduced in recognition of general managers who significantly invest in their team’s growth.