Small gesture speaks volumes

Nothing compares to helping soldiers with their excess baggage as they fly to their duty destinations.

A fellow Dabawenya, Ardee Jay Avanceña Saniel, shared on her Facebook page a heartwarming display of kindness and generosity of fellow airline passengers waiting for their flight to Davao City.

One recent night, as she stood in line for her flight, she saw three soldiers standing ahead of her, preparing to check in their baggage. They were told they had excess weight. The staff were just doing their job efficiently, following the airline’s protocol.

Without any complaints, the soldiers stepped aside to sort through their luggage. Despite their best efforts, they still found themselves with a crucial 7 kilograms over the limit in one of the soldiers’ bags.

Curious on seeing all the combat uniforms, Saniel started chatting them up and couldn’t help but admire and respect their selfless service to our country.

A passenger recommended sending the excess baggage as cargo, but this was not feasible as the soldiers were traveling directly to Cotabato, and two of them were headed to Marawi.

Upon discovering their destinations, Saniel felt a strong urge to advocate on their behalf. The three soldiers, who risk their lives for Filipinos’ security and freedom, deserved a small token of appreciation for their sacrifices. Perhaps a complimentary allowance of 7 kilograms for their luggage?

Before she could seek out a supervisor to plead their case, something extraordinary happened. Fellow passengers, moved by the soldiers’ plight, began offering up their own unfilled baggage allowances to help lighten the load. Saniel was deeply touched on seeing the spontaneous outpouring of support. She said it was a true testament to the spirit of bayanihan that defines Filipinos.

When her turn came, she was fortunate to have a spare 2 kilograms to offer, filling her rucksack with a soldier’s shoes. It was a small act, but one that she hoped conveyed her immense gratitude for their service.

“But we are blessed to have these men who are ready to die for our freedom, for our land. Even if they were so-called ‘men in uniform,’ they remained humble and followed airline rules. True heroes are not just in war but as abiding citizens—Filipino citizens who deserve better, at least for an extra luggage weight,” Saniel said.

Showing compassion for our traveling military heroes, who already bear the weight of the world on their shoulders, deserves our kudos. While we understand that airlines have their rules and regulations, a little flexibility for our soldiers is the least we can do.

These courageous men and women put their lives on the line for our country; a few extra kilos of luggage should be the least of their worries.

It may seem like a small gesture, but it speaks volumes about our appreciation for their sacrifices.