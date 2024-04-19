SM, ASP unite to hold walk for autism

The main ASP Angels Walk for Autism, first launched in 2000, was first held in SM MOA in 2009 before finding a home at the MOA Arena in 2015. The advocacy event continues to resonate with the autism community and its allies, even finding supporters in the Filipino diaspora in North America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, the Autism Society Philippines has grown to an astonishing 13,000 members across 103 chapters.

The ASP Angels Walk for Autism is a powerful platform for the celebration of Filipinos on the autism spectrum and the call for acceptance, accommodation and appreciation — impactful action beyond “awareness.” This year, the ASP honors those who have played an important role in disability-inclusive economic empowerment with the battle cry “Kakaiba, Kasali, Katrabaho!” The Hans T. Sy Leadership Award 2024 goes to Michelle Dee, Miss Philippines Universe 2023, ASP Goodwill Ambassador and a progressive voice for disability inclusion.

Register to participate in the ASP Angels Walk for Autism for free via the SM Online App now. Each user is eligible for one event pass, however, registered families can redeem up to 10 passes.

ASP is a national, non-profit organization working towards an environment that empowers persons on the autism spectrum to become the best of their potential -- self-reliant, independent, productive and socially accepted members of an Autism-OK Philippines. SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, supporting initiatives focused on communities and the environment. Aside from the program on PWDs, its advocacies include Programs for the Environment, Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Children and Youth, Senior Citizens and the SM Bike-friendly initiative.

Visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.