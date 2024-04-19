Silka celebrates International Women's Month with "Alagang Tunay, Para Sa'yo Nanay"

As the world marks Women’s Month, Silka proudly joins in honoring the remarkable achievements and enduring struggles experienced by women locally. This March, Silka shines the spotlight on the extraordinary strength of mothers, the unsung heroes of families, with a heartfelt initiative titled "Alagang Tunay, Para Sa'yo Nanay."
In a society that often overlooks the tireless efforts and sacrifices of mothers, Silka stands committed to acknowledging their unwavering dedication and selflessness, particularly those embarking on the journey of nurturing new life.
On 18 March 2024, Silka commemorated International Women’s Month by presenting "Alagang Silka Mommy Kits" to five hundred (500) expectant and new mothers at the renowned Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital. This hospital, recognized as the national maternity hospital, delivers over 150 babies daily and is renowned for its steadfast commitment to supporting and caring for mothers, making the collaboration with Silka particularly significant.
"Through the 'Alagang Tunay, Para Sa'yo Nanay' program, Silka aims to honor the immeasurable contributions of mothers, who are the pillars of strength within our families and communities," says Apple de Belen, Marketing Manager at Silka. "By offering essential postpartum care tips and providing 'Alagang Silka Mommy Kits,' we hope to empower mothers to prioritize self-care and nurture themselves as they continue to nurture their families."
"Alagang Tunay, Para Sa'yo Nanay" challenges the misconception that being a mother means solely prioritizing their children. Instead, it emphasizes that for mothers to provide proper love and care to their children, they must also prioritize self-care and nurture themselves.
As mothers continue to shower their children with love and care, Silka believes it is only fitting that they receive the same amount of care and nurturing they deserve.