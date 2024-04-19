Silka celebrates International Women's Month with "Alagang Tunay, Para Sa'yo Nanay"

In a society that often overlooks the tireless efforts and sacrifices of mothers, Silka stands committed to acknowledging their unwavering dedication and selflessness, particularly those embarking on the journey of nurturing new life.

On 18 March 2024, Silka commemorated International Women’s Month by presenting "Alagang Silka Mommy Kits" to five hundred (500) expectant and new mothers at the renowned Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital. This hospital, recognized as the national maternity hospital, delivers over 150 babies daily and is renowned for its steadfast commitment to supporting and caring for mothers, making the collaboration with Silka particularly significant.