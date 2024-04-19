Savor the best of Metro Manila: 'Flavors of NCR' food festival comes to Muntinlupa City

The highly anticipated Flavors of NCR event returns this year, promising a gastronomic adventure like no other.

Organized by the Association of Tourism Officers – NCR and hosted by the City Government of Muntinlupa through the Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Department (TCAD), this food festival celebrates the diverse culinary offerings from various cities of Metro Manila. Whether you’re a foodie or simply curious about the flavors of the Metropolis, this event is not to be missed.

Happening on 19 and 20 April 2024, at Filinvest City, Central Park, Alabang, featuring the culinary delights of the 15 cities and one municipality in NCR. Expect a showcase of the best of Filipino cuisine, live performances, and exciting activities for the whole family. There will also be activities like the K-Pop Random Play Dance and the Responsible 18 (R-18) Main Character Era concert ticket redemption booth.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon encourages everyone to join this flavorful event and celebrate the rich food culture of the National Capital Region. See you there!

For more information, visit and follow the Muntinlupa City official Facebook page.