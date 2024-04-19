Round Table PH stages Mimosa tourney

The Round Table Philippines will stage its maiden golf tournament called “A Round of Golf with Tablers” on 1 May at the newly renovated Mountain Course of the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga.

In partnership with Collabera Digital as the co-presenter, this championship will benefit the SOS Children’s Villages.

It will also serve as a qualifying event for the prestigious World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

The WAGC is the largest amateur golf championship globally, spanning over 40 countries.

Winners across five class categories (A, B, C, D, E) will advance to the National Finals. They also get to represent the WAGC Philippine team at the annual championship this year in Phuket, Thailand.

Registration fee is P6,500, inclusive of a P3,000 Gift Certificate from K&G, 18-hole green fee, shared golf cart, morning snack, lunch buffet, giveaways, and raffle prizes. Limited slots are available for 120 players.

Caddie fee is to be paid directly to Mimosa Plus upon registration, commencing at 5 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off at 7 a.m.

For inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and payments, contact RJ Lista at 0917-5366947 or Don Valdez at 0917-1174269. Payments are accepted via Gcash at 0917-5366947.