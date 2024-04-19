RLC Residences’ first EDGE-Certified condominium

EDGE is a green building standard and certification system that evaluates various developments across the globe. Operating under the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), EDGE is an initiative that aims to empower developers to build sustainable properties through cost-effective yet environment-friendly means while delivering high-quality buildings.

Launched in January 2023, Le Pont Residences is RLC Residences’ premium development in Bridgetowne Destination Estate at Pasig City. Apart from its prime features, the property is designed with various energy and water efficiency measures in place along with sustainability features future homeowners will soon enjoy - making it a qualified recipient of the coveted EDGE certification.

Le Pont Residences is set to have its rainwater harvesting system within the development, a sustainable feature that will collect and recycle rainwater for non-potable use such as watering of landscaped areas. Inside, common areas and even condo units will have water-efficiency fixtures installed -- from showerheads, and faucets to water closets and bidets -- all aiming to help conserve water usage within the development. With these features present in the development, Le Pont Residences is evaluated to achieve 34.66 percent savings in terms of water consumption.

As for energy features, Le Pont Residences will have efficient lighting in both internal and external areas. Additionally, a well-shaded building facade, ample green landscaped areas, and well-insulated roof and walls will be implemented to help minimize heat without relying too much on cooling systems. As for the parking areas, sensors will be installed to monitor levels of carbon monoxide that will aid in using the car park ventilation system whenever needed while maintaining a good parking area environment. All these measures will contribute to 45.37 percent energy savings -- based on the evaluation certified by IFC’s local partner, the Philippine Green Building Initiative (PGBI).

“We believe in creating homes that reflect our homeowners' values and lifestyle while keeping in mind the impact of our projects on the environment. Le Pont Residences is one of the projects that bring to life this philosophy, where we've thoughtfully blended sustainable features into every aspect of our clients’ everyday life. We are optimistic that having these features will empower more home seekers to live sustainably, and we're constantly seeking new ways to design homes that are as kind to the planet as they are to you," Go concluded.

RLC Residences receives EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certification for Le Pont Residences. EDGE EAP Communications and Marketing Coordinator and Building Resilience Index Global Team Specialist Pearl Mars (4th from left) joins the RLC Residences Team during the ceremony. (From L to R) Brand Management and Operations Head Dan Carlo Torres, Business Development Assistant Manager Vida Ventura, AVP and Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne Go, Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario, and Business Development Senior Director Czarina Lugue.