Redefining comfortable, affordable stays

Go Hotels is taking on a new milestone as one of its properties undergo transformation.
One of the biggest hotel chains in the Philippines has launched its latest branding Go Hotels Plus, formerly Go Hotels Mandaluyong.
Strategically located across Robinsons Cybergate in the bustling EDSA-Mandaluyong area, Go Hotels Plus is set to redefine the concept of comfortable and affordable stays with its quick access to public transportation. The property is a 5–10-minute walk to the malls and business district of Mandaluyong, and a 20–30-minute drive to the skyscrapers of Makati and Bonifacio Global City.
The Robinsons Land Corporation hotel assured that under its latest branding, travelers are able to have a restful respite with its upgraded facilities and spaces. It boasts 222 deluxe and PWD rooms that has either access to queen-size or twin beds.
Co-working spaces are also built around the hotel. Travelers will surely get their stomachs filled with sumptuous yet affordable food under the latest branding of Go Hotels, done in partnership with JG Summit Holdings Incorporated, one of the country’s leading conglomerates in terms of food and beverage handling.
In 2022, the first Go Hotels Plus opened in Tuguegarao and shortly followed by the opening of the second Go Hotels Plus in South Luzon, Go Hotels Naga. The total portfolio of Go Hotels and Go Hotels Plus combined grew into a wide network of 17 hotels nationwide, including four franchised hotels under the Roxaco group.
“Whether you are travelling for business or leisure, staying at Go Hotels Plus provides
enough amenities and accessibility to make it very convenient, comfortable and valuable,”
Barun Jolly, SVP-BUGM of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, said.