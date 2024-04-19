Power alert streak continues

The Luzon and the Visayas are still under yellow and red alerts as of this posting as 47 power units are either on forced outage or derated, which slashed a total of 3,021 megawatts from both grids.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid under red alert from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

A yellow alert, on the other hand, was declared from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m.; from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Luzon grid has an available capacity of 13,594 MW but peak demand is projected to reach 13,127 MW.

Meanwhile, in the Visayas, a yellow alert will persist from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Visayas has an available capacity of 2,614 MW and a peak demand projected to hit 2,445 MW.

The Department of Energy will hold a media briefing in a few minutes. Watch out for this space for updates.