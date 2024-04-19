Pinay sets school record in Oklahoma

Filipina Arnie Taguines made University of Texas Permian Basin women’s golf history on Tuesday after a fifth-place finish at the Lone Star Conference Championships at the WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The sophomore who hails from Parañaque, Metro Manila, had the highest finish at the conference championships in program history after turning in a score of -3 (213).

The sophomore had a steady performance throughout the LSC Championships and carded a final round -1 (71).

Teammate Ainhoa Gurrachaga finished 20th with a strong final round at -1 (71) to finish at +4 (220). Gurrachaga had four birdies on the day including three in the final six holes.

Gabriela Maldonado placed 39th overall at +13 (229) over three rounds. Katrin Davidsdottir was 62nd after carding a +24 (240) while Amanda Davidsson was 67th at +34 (250).

The Falcons placed 10th as a team at +34 (898) and turned in a final round +7 (295), their best of the event. DBU took first place at -9 (855) to head into head-to-head match play, including West Texas A&M, Oklahoma Christian, and Midwestern State.

DBU’s Julia Garcia was the individual champion at -8 (208), besting Sofia Benavides of Oklahoma Christian by one stroke.