Phl reading comprehension ranks among bottom 10 countries

The Philippines is in dire straits, and it's not about the economy or politics this time. Nope, it's about Filipino kids' ability to read and understand a dang sentence.

Imagine this: out of 80 countries, the Philippines ranks among the bottom 10 in reading comprehension in the 2022 PISA test. That's right, we're not talking about some obscure academic ranking; we're talking about the very foundation of education — reading.

The dismal performance underscores the urgent need for an overhaul of the education system, including improvements in teacher training, curriculum, and a shift in mindset towards valuing critical thinking and practical skills over rote memorization.

