PetroGreen taps Trina Solar for expansion

PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) of the Yuchengco Group of Companies has partnered with China-headquartered Trina Solar, to facilitate its local solar energy expansion.

PGEC said on Thursday that the recently signed Master Supply Agreement (MSA) will enable Trina Solar to supply 117-megawatt of high-performance PV solar modules to projects of its affiliate, Rizal Green Energy Corp. (RGEC), in Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan and Isabela.

PGEC said its projects will utilize more than 129,000 modules, generating an estimated annual energy yield of 129.14 gigawatt-hours — sufficient to power up 53,800 homes yearly.

Trina Solar Asia Pacific president Todd Li and PGEC vice president for Commercial Operations and Business Development Maria Victoria M. Olivar signed the MSA in Singapore.

Quality partnership

“Our continued partnership with Trina Solar signifies our commitment to ensuring that the highest quality components and innovative technologies are deployed in our solar projects,” Olivar said.

“We are delighted that this cooperation will significantly boost the Philippines’ energy transition to renewable energy through solar power projects and will contribute to achieving a low-carbon future.”

PGEC and Trina Solar’s partnership started in 2015.

The collaboration has already completed the delivery of 27 MW of modules to PGEC’s Dagohoy solar project in Bohol — reportedly the first large-scale solar farm on the island.

The Philippines aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by targeting a 75 percent reduction by 2030.

Additionally, the country strives to achieve 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2040, aligning with its commitments under the Paris Agreement and the National Renewable Energy Program.