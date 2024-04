SNAPS

PBBM graces PNPA graduation rites

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the 45th Commencement Exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) LAYAG-DIWA class of 2024 at Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang Cavite on Friday, 19 April 2024. | via KJ ROSALES / PPA POOL