SNAPS

PBBM graces NFB Ph-1 launch

LOOK: (From L-R) Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Dr. Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy for Southeast Asia of ΜΕΤΑ usher the grand launch of the National Fiber Backbone (NFB) Phase 1 on Friday, 19 April 2024, at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool