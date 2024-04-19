New model for clinical trials enrollment unveiled

Blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies pioneer a new method for connecting patients directly with clinical trial research, enhancing privacy, efficiency, and engagement.

The Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations and Care.Trials Inc., in a groundbreaking advancement for patient-centered medical research, announced a transformative partnership that introduces a new model of patient engagement in clinical trials.

PAPO is a strong and active network of patient groups that empowers 50+ disease-specific groups of patients across the Philippines to advocate for their rights and become productive members of society.

Care.Trials, on the other hand, is a powerful new technology that protects and enforces patient privacy, patient rights, and achieves high levels of trust and engagement.

By leveraging AI and blockchain, patients can exercise total control over their identity, data, and decisions.

PAPO and Care.Trials teamed up to redefine the enrollment process, making it more efficient for both patients and research teams.

The Care.Trials solution is designed with simplicity in mind – so intuitive that a grandmother can navigate it in just two minutes, featuring anonymous browsing of trials; simple mechanisms for liking and connecting with trials; pre-screening capabilities; unbiased advocacy, and a strict no-pressure policy, ensuring no unsolicited emails or messages.

"A whole new approach that is rooted in empowering and engaging the patient without mining their data, and earning patient trust by protecting them and advocating on their behalf," said Pradeep Goel, CEO of Care.Trials Inc.

"At the same time, we bring powerful new tools to study teams to identify and connect with the right patient and effectively determine if they are suitable and eligible to participate. Our goal is to accelerate research such that cures for all diseases can be found faster,” he added.

Karen Alparce-Villanueva, President of PAPO, said, "Our partnership with Care.Trials embody our mission to empower Filipino patients by providing them with the tools they need to advocate for their rights and actively participate in their healthcare. By integrating Care.Trials' innovative technology, we are enhancing our network's strength and activity, enabling patients to become more informed and productive members of society."

Care.Trials Inc. is a global company that operates the Care.Trials Network, aims to revolutionize the way individuals access and participate in clinical trials.

Care.Trials Inc. is powered by Solve.Care, a leading global healthcare platform that uses blockchain technology to enhance and simplify healthcare processes, which allows participants to explore various clinical trials in which they may be eligible to participate.